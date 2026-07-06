TMC Transportation launches new driver pay initiatives 

Flatbed carrier TMC Transportation said it has introduced three new driver pay initiatives.

First, it has increased its holiday pay, meaning that all company drivers receive $125 per day for six holidays: New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

TMC said average weekly driver gross pay has increased 8% year-over-year. (Photo: TMC Transportation)

“Our drivers work hard to maximize their paychecks,” said TMC President Travis Johnson. “As a company, we wanted to do our part to make holiday weeks a little easier for them.”

In addition, TMC has raised tarp pay. Drivers will now earn $40 for smoke and steel tarping and $50 for lumber tarping, an increase of more than 20%.

TMC said it also brought back its continuous run program, which enables drivers to increase their earnings by staying on the road longer. Drivers who choose to stay out for more than one week at a time will earn an increased percentage of their loads.

“We work with our drivers to help them find the right balance of pay and home time,” Johnson says. “The continuous run program is a great option for drivers who want to make the most money they can. We make it worth our drivers’ time to stay on the road longer.”

TMC said average weekly driver gross pay has increased 8% year-over-year, putting drivers on track for average yearly earnings of almost $87,000.