Top Fleet Employers finalists announced for 2026 awards

Trucking HR Canada (THRC) has announced the finalists for its 2026 Top Fleet Employers awards, with winners to be revealed at the program’s 13th annual awards gala Oct. 14 in Toronto. Canadian broadcaster Rod Black will serve as master of ceremonies at this year’s Awards Gala.

The finalists achieved the highest scores in this year’s Top Fleet Employers assessment and will compete across 13 categories, including nine Achievement of Excellence awards and four Top Fleet awards.

All 98 fleets recognized as Top Fleet Employers in 2026 will be celebrated at the event for meeting the program’s standards for HR excellence.

“Every Top Fleet Employer has demonstrated leadership in creating an exceptional workplace,” said Angela Splinter, president and CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “We look forward to celebrating all 98 Top Fleet Employers and recognizing those organizations whose outstanding commitment to HR excellence has earned them a place among this year’s award winners.”

This year also introduces an Exceptional New Fleet award. The inaugural finalists are Cascade Carriers of Alberta, Claire’s Delivery Service of Ontario and Seaboard Transport Group of Companies of Nova Scotia.

Achievement of Excellence finalists

Community Leadership

Erb Transport (Ont.)

JD Smith Logistics Solutions (Ont.)

Tandet (Ont.)

HR Innovator

Arnold Bros. Transport (Man.)

Polaris Transport Carriers (Ont.)

Trimac Transportation (Alta.)

HR Leadership

Caron Transportation Systems (Alta.)

Rosenau Transport, a GLS Canada company (Alta.)

Wellington Group of Companies (Ont.)

Inclusive Workplace

Arrow Transportation Systems (B.C.)

Challenger Motor Freight (Ont.)

Polaris Transport Carriers (Ont.)

Training and Skills Development

Bison Transport (Man.)

Caron Transportation Systems (Alta.)

KAG Canada (Alta.)

Women in the Workplace

Brian Kurtz Trucking (Ont.)

Joseph Haulage Canada (Ont.)

Midland Transport (N.B.)

Workplace Culture and Engagement

Linamar Transportation (Ont.)

Q-Line Trucking (Sask.)

Ryder Canada (Ont.)

Workplace Wellness

C.A.T. (Que.)

Ontario New England Express, doing business as ONE For Freight (Ont.)

Sutco Contracting (B.C.)

Top Fleet award finalists

Top Large Fleet

Bison Transport (Man.)

Trimac Transportation (Alta.)

XTL Transport (Ont./Que.)

Top Medium Fleet

Challenger Motor Freight (Ont.)

Joseph Haulage Canada (Ont.)

Kriska Holdings (Ont.)

Top Small Fleet

Lighthouse Transportation (N.S.)

Ontario New England Express, doing business as ONE For Freight (Ont.)

Classic Freight Transport (N.S.)

Top Private Fleet/Fleet Services

4Refuel (Ont.)

Linde Canada (Ont.)

Olymel – Transport Transbo (Que.)

Applications for the 2027 Top Fleet Employers program open later this fall.