Transflo appoints Krug as CEO, Vitti named president

Transflo has named Renee Krug as CEO, allowing Frank Adelman to become Transflo’s chairman of the board, while Bill Vitti has become president and chief revenue officer.

The mobile and cloud-based platform aims to automate and simplify the supply chain process for more than 65,000 North American trucking companies.

Renee Krug (Photo: Transflo)

“This is an exciting time for Transflo,” said Adelman. “More than $115 billion in freight spend flows through our platform annually and we are on an accelerated path in rolling out leading edge SaaS and AI-based solutions, resulting in impressive double-digit expansion in our customer base. Bringing in Renee and Bill – two industry leaders with deep sector expertise, and a track record of innovation and executing strategic initiatives – will further amplify our momentum.”

Krug recently served as CEO of GlobalTranz. She also has experience on the carrier side from her leadership roles at Swift Transportation, and shipper experience from Honeywell, the company says.

Vitti joins Transflo with more than 25 years’ experience in the transportation industry. He served as chief commercial officer for Truckstop.com. Vitti was also president of Swift Logistics, and head of marketing and strategy for Swift Transportation.

Bill Vitti (Photo: Transflo)

“Both Renee and I have worked on the carrier, shipper and broker side, as well as in 3PL and freight software, giving us 360 degrees of visibility of the marketplace,” Vitti said.