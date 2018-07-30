Truck convoy honors driver after losing fight against cancer

STEINBACH, Man. – A procession of more than 20 trucks made their way along the Trans-Canada Highway this past Saturday to honor long-time driver Harold Reimer, who lost his battle with cancer.

Reimer, 58, was a Winnipeg resident and is fondly remembered in the trucking community where he served for several years.

He was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer on his 58th birthday.

The truck convoy made its way from Deacons Corner east of Winnipeg, traveling 45 km into Steinbach, Man.

Reimer was cremated prior to the July 28 funeral. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, six children, his parents, five siblings and their families.

