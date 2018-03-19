Truck driver saves unconscious woman on side of highway

CHEMAINUS, B.C. – Truck driver Gord Price is being heralded a hero for rescuing a woman he found unconscious along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Local newspaper the Peace Arch News reported Price was leaving the DCT Chambers Trucking yard in Chemainus, B.C. – about 30 km south of Nanaimo – just after 12:30 a.m. when he spotted something in his headlights off to the side of the road.

After discovering Patricia Galloway lying beside the cement barricade wearing only a housecoat and shoes, Price called 911, then made his way back up to the highway and was able to flag down another vehicle for help.

Price said Galloway was cold and had a light pulse, but he was able to wrap the woman in a furniture pad the driver who had stopped to help had in his truck.

Still on the phone with 911, the woman eyes moved only slightly, and she did not squeeze Price’s hand, open her eyes or speak.

Eventually, an ambulance, firefighters, and RCMP arrived on scene and Galloway was taken to Cowichan General Hospital. It is believe she suffered a minor stroke, which affected her memory of how she ended up on the side of the highway.

The last thing Galloway recalls was leaving her house around 10:30 p.m. to look for her cat.

Price visited Galloway in the days following the incident to ensure the 69-year-old woman was doing alright.