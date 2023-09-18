Truck drivers among first round of Express Entry invitations for transport occupations
Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that the first round of invitations for transport occupations through category-based selection in Express Entry will occur this week. This focus on candidates with experience in the transport sector — including commercial truck drivers, pilots and aircraft assembly workers — will help the sector attract the skilled talent it needs across the country, according to a news release.
On May 31, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced changes to Express Entry through category-based selection. These changes are aimed at addressing labor shortages and supporting economic goals by inviting candidates with specific work experience or French language ability to apply for permanent residence.
“As Canada grows its economy, we’re committed to improving transport and infrastructure to ensure the safe and efficient movement of goods and passengers across the country. Category-based selection helps us invite newcomers with experience in transport occupations to fill significant labour gaps and ensure the future success of the Canadian transport sector,” Miller said.
Critical skills shortage
“The transportation sector is crucial to our economy, and if we want to keep things moving, we need to invest in the people that move travellers and transport our goods,” said Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport.
“With this new initiative, we are helping address a critical skills shortage while also attracting new, talented people to communities across Canada. Truck drivers, pilots, aviation mechanical engineers and seafarers play a critical role in our economy and Canadians’ lives. Filling vacancies in these professions will boost economic growth and create stronger and more resilient supply chains,” he added.
These category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year, alongside general and program-specific invitation rounds.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.
You honestly think this I a good idea? We should be ashamed of ourselves for even thinking of this. Stupid idea this government needs to get out of power and open there eyes, we are in big big trouble in this country. My grandfather’s aunts and uncles fought for our freedoms and today we are giving it away like confedey. Joke…
Oh and bye the way I have 32 yrs in the trucking industry, and today I don’t even want to drive I gave my life to become a driver and told myself I would do this as long as I could get up into the truck. Not today dicussting what we done to the industry gave it away to people who have no idea what there doing. Sad good luck
That’s a good news. But unfortunately after spending a lot of money getting my AZ license in Ontario and working for couple of months I couldn’t get a company to sponsor me with LMIA to renew my work permit so I have to return back to England. I hope this law get passed in time so I could return back.