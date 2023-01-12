Trucking vacancies remain high, Trucking HR Canada data shows

Transport truck driver vacancies remained elevated at 26,900 unfilled jobs between July and September 2022, after peaking at 28,210 positions in the second quarter according to Trucking HR Canada.

Data from the first three quarters of 2022 in its latest quarterly Labor Market Information Snapshot indicate that the demand for some of the most critical occupations in the trucking and logistics sector has been growing.

The report revealed that number of vacancies for shippers and receivers rose between Q2 and Q3 of 2022 by 660, and for delivery and courier service drivers rose between Q2 and Q3 of 2022 by 1,110.

(Graphic: Trucking HR Canada)

“Unfortunately, transport truck driver is not the only key occupation experiencing shortages. The labor shortages across many key occupations continue to strain our economic recovery,” said Craig Faucette, chief programs officer at Trucking HR Canada.

Total employment in trucking and logistics during 2022 was 737,000 workers, down from 755,000 in 2021 but still well above the 10-year average of 705,000 (2013 to 2022). The sector’s unemployment rate averaged 3.2% in 2022, down from 4.5% in 2021. These numbers indicate that the labor supply in trucking and logistics shrank by 3.7%, down by over 29,000 workers from 2021.

(Graphic: Trucking HR Canada)

The calculated vacancy rate for drivers in the third quarter remains high at 7.9%, down slightly from the second quarter.

With total demand for drivers up by 31,695 driver jobs to 339,500 in Q3 2022, the labor supply in the occupation also increased, albeit by a slower rate. Estimated total supply of truck drivers in Q3 of 2022 was 319,300, up 26,400 workers from the second quarter. As a result, the driver shortage increased sharply in third quarter of 2022 to a gap between demand and supply of some 20,200 workers, up 79% over the same quarter in 2021.