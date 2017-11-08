Trucker who helped blaze trail to the north passes away

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. – A pioneer of the Saskatchewan trucking industry, George Magee, has passed away at the age of 81.

Born Aug. 8, 1936 in Prince Albert, Magee lived his entire life in his hometown and reflected the genuine image and life of a truck driver. With a career that spanned 65 years, mostly in the north and on ice roads, he was one of the first truckers to blaze the trail to the north.

Magee’s final 33 years behind the wheel were with Trimac and Northern Resource Trucking hauling freight to northern miners.

In addition to many in the trucking industry, Magee is remember by his wife Marlene, daughters Debbie and Judy, son Ron, and several other family members.

Funeral services will be held Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at River Park Memorial Chapel, with interment to take place at Prince Albert Memorial Gardens.