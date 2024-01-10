Trucker Path users pick Kwik Star in Davenport, Iowa as top truck stop

Trucker Path has named a Kwik Star in Davenport, Iowa as the top truck stop for 2024. Only one Canadian facility made it on the mobile app’s annual top 100 list – Flying J Travel Centre #790 in Napanee, Ont., was ranked No. 94.

Recognized by nearly 1 million North American drivers using the app, these truck stop chains and independent facilities are considered the top places for drivers to stop based on their offerings and customer service.

“Being named to the list of top truck stops means they are the best of the best,” said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. “In addition to the 2024 winners, there were 11 locations that pulled off a hat trick and have ranked in the top 100 for three consecutive years.

“With over 12,000 trucks stops and roughly 11,000 additional fueling locations on our app for drivers to rate, this is a huge accomplishment, and those facilities should be exceptionally proud. Providing this recognition and highlighting these top truck stops is part of our mission to help make truckers’ lives on the road easier and more comfortable.”

Trucker Path gathered more than 34 million in-app ratings and reviews over the past 12 months to determine the Top 100. The Top 5 lists of truck stops include the chain and independent locations with the highest ratings in their respective categories.

Drivers can look for Trucker Path top 100 truck stops, which display a window decal honoring the locations for their place in the annual ranking.

Overall top truck stops

