Love’s plans aggressive expansion this year

Love’s Travel Stops says it will add 25 travel stops, remodel existing locations, and add 15 Truck Care and Speedco locations this year.

The expansion will add 75 truck maintenance bays and 75 new emergency roadside service trucks, as well as two tire retread centers.

(Photo: Love’s Travel Stops)

“What Tom Love started in 1964 has evolved into more than a store that offers gas, and we’ll continue to push the envelope with the addition of new services, amenities and partnerships,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “Being innovative and strategic with what we do adds reasons for customers to choose us and we’ll continue to find new ways to offer good value at competitive prices across the Love’s Family of Companies.”

Upgrades to existing locations will range from bathroom updates to complete overhauls. All stores will remain open during renovations, the company said.

It also plans to expand its Love’s-branded snack and food product lines, and will add 30 new restaurants.