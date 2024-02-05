Trucking Announcements: New sales director at Kinedyne, KAG Canada hires terminal manager

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, KAG Canada hires a new terminal manager, Kinedyne announces a new director of sales, and KSMTA welcomes a maintenance consultant.

Bryan Burningham joins KSMTA

KSM Transport Advisors (KSMTA) announced Bryan Burningham joined KSMTA and KSMTA Canada as a maintenance consultant.

With more than 30 years of experience in the transportation and distribution industries, Burningham will lead KSMTA’s maintenance service offering, which assesses and analyzes maintenance department operations and establishes safer equipment.

His recent experience comes from working in the public transit industry, improving on-time service and transforming the maintenance repair process.

“We recognize that maintenance is a critical but often overlooked aspect in the trucking industry, yet it directly impacts profitability. By welcoming Bryan to the KSMTA team, we are excited to elevate this area of our practice,” said David Roush, president of KSMTA and KSMTA Canada.

KAG Canada hires a Moose Jaw terminal manager

Reginald Dyck joins KAG Canada in Moose Jaw, Sask., as a terminal manager.

He will be responsible for leading the terminal team, looking after drivers and managing the day-to-day operations. His experience with working in a variety of different roles within the industry will be beneficial to his success and the strength of the terminal, said the company in a release.

Dyck worked in the transportation and oilfield industry for more than 40 years. He joins KAG after managing and dispatching units operated out of the K+S mine in Saskatchewan.

Kinedyne’s White takes over Dissinger’s position as he retires

Kinedyne, a manufacturer specializing in cargo control and engineering, announced Jim White as the new director of sales for the company’s cargo division in the U.S. He succeeds the role of Bob Dissinger, who retired on Feb. 2, after more than two decades of service.

White will be responsible for developing and executing effective sales strategies, nurturing key customer relationships, and guiding the sales team.

White brings decades of roles in organizations such as Meritor and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company and more than eight years of serving as an intelligence specialist in the U.S. Army.

“I look forward to enhancing our market influence,” said White.