Trucking announcements: Phillips Industries hires Hofley as VP of sales, Rush Enterprises raises breast cancer awareness

Each week, TruckNews.com lists news, notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

Our latest installment includes a new sales VP at Phillips Industries, the sale of pink mudflaps at Rush Enterprises to raise awareness about breast cancer, and a chief economist joining ACT Research.

Phillips Industries appoints Hofley as VP of sales

Drew Hofley (Photo: Phillips Industries)

Drew Hofley has joined Phillips Industries as vice-president of sales.

“Drew is a remarkably accomplished sales leader who I’ve known and admired for many years through industry associations and events. His work ethic, strong drive for growth, and strategic leadership experience will set the standard for the next level of success we achieve,” said Rob Phillips, CEO of the company that makes a wide array of electrical and air connectors.

“His standing as an industry expert and, notably, as a dedicated Marine underscore his commitment to executing tasks and understanding the challenges faced by our customers.”

Hofley previously served as the senior vice-president of sales for Americas at Accuride. He has experience managing truck and trailer OEMs, national and regional fleets, large dealership groups, and warehouse-distributor aftermarket accounts.

He also retired as a lieutenant-colonel after 28 years in the U.S. Marines.

Hofley holds a master’s degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and bachelor’s degree in physical science from the United States Naval Academy.

Rush Enterprises’ pink mudflaps raising breast cancer awareness

Rush Enterprises, which operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, is offering limited-edition pink mudflaps to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

(Photo: Rush Truck Centres)

The pink mudflaps, which feature the Rush Truck Centers logo and iconic ribbon, are available at all Rush Truck Centers locations in September and October. For every mudflap sold, Rush Truck Centers and promotional marketing company Boundless will donate $2 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“For the second year, we are proud to offer this mudflap to our customers and display it on our own company vehicles to help raise awareness for breast cancer,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, chairman, CEO and president of Rush Enterprises. “This disease directly impacts many of our customers and employees, and we are honored to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and its important work, which helps to improve outcomes and save lives,” he added.

Founded in 1993, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world.

The pink mudflaps come in three sizes, designed to fit all makes and models of commercial vehicles.

Since 2022, Rush Truck Centers has raised more than $15,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by selling mudflaps and limited-edition graphic tees to its employees and customers throughout Canada and the U.S.

ACT Research hires Teolis as chief economist

David Teolis (Photo: ACT Research)

ACT Research announced that David Teolis, former deputy chief economist, international markets, FX & commodities for General Motors Company, has joined the firm in the position of chief economist.

“We are pleased to welcome David to ACT Research and look forward to his contributions to our economic and commercial vehicle analyses and publications,” said Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst at ACT Research.

Teolis will join ACT Research on Oct. 1 following a 28-year career with General Motors.

“I am thrilled to be joining a strong team at ACT and am looking forward to getting to know our customers, their data needs, and how I can contribute to the publications and services we offer,” Teolis said.

