Trucking Announcements: VPs named at Stevens Transport, Stewart Transport

Each week, trucknews.com lists notable events, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Verst Logistics announced its current president and chief operating officer will become CEO as of Aug. 1, and Stewart Transport promoted Jeremy Ricketts to vice president of fleet operations, while Stevens Transport welcomed Michael Norris to the team as the vice president of finance and accounting.

North Carolina’s National Fleet Management and Heavy Duty Truck Supply (HDTS) have announced leadership appointments of Randall Windstead, Stephen Turner and John Kenneally. Southeastern Freight Lines promoted Clay Cullins to service center manager in Fort Myers, Fla.

In Canada, Dealer Solutions Mergers & Acquisitions appointed Michelle Christie as an M&A associate, expanding its dealership advisory services across Western Canada.

Verst Logistics names Johnson CEO

Verst Logistics, a North American transportation, warehousing and packaging services provider, has promoted Todd Johnson to chief executive officer, effective Aug. 1. He also remain in his role as president.

Johnson succeeds Paul Verst, who has led the company as CEO since 1992 and will transition to executive chairman. In his new role, Verst will focus on long-term strategy, customer engagement and industry relationships.

Johnson, meanwhile, brings more than 30 years of transportation and logistics industry experience to the position. He has served as president since 2019 and currently also serves as company’s chief operating officer.

As CEO, Johnson will oversee Verst Logistics’ strategic direction, business performance and day-to-day operations while continuing to work with customers and industry partners.

“Todd has been instrumental in strengthening our organization and positioning us for the future,” said Paul Vrest in a news release. “His leadership, discipline, and commitment to our people and customers make him the right person to guide the company forward. I look forward to supporting him in my new role.”

Stewart promotes Ricketts to VP of fleet operations

Stewart Transport has promoted Jeremy Ricketts to vice president of fleet operations.

In his new role, he joins Stewart’s executive leadership team, where he will oversee fleet operations and support the company’s continued growth.

Stewart said Ricketts has played a key role in advancing its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) culture and is recognized for his collaborative leadership approach and commitment to continuous improvement. He joined the company 10 months ago as a director of maintenance and equipment.

Prior to that, Ricketts was a fleet manager at Epcor, and spent nearly seven years as director of maintenance at Updike Distribution Logistics. Earlier in his career, Ricketts also held roles as shop manager at Utility Trailers in Arizona, held roles at Rush Enterprises, was an assistant terminal service manager at Swift Transportation, and started his career as trailer mechanic at JB Hunt Transport Services.

Stevens welcomes Norris as VP of finance, accounting

Stevens Transport has appointed Michael Norris vice president of finance and accounting.

Norris brings more than 30 years of financial leadership experience in the transportation, retail and logistics sectors. Before joining Stevens, he held executive finance roles with Artur Express, CFI Transportation, Walmart and JCPenney, where he led finance transformation projects, implemented enterprise technology solutions and supported mergers, acquisitions and ownership transitions.

In his new role, Norris will oversee the company’s financial planning and forecasting, will be tasked with enhancing business intelligence, modernizing financial systems, supporting strategic initiatives, and developing the next generation of finance leaders.

Three leadership appointments at National Fleet Management, HDTS

North Carolina’s National Fleet Management and its dedicated parts and supply chain division Heavy Duty Truck Supply (HDTS) have announced new leadership appointments.

Stephen Turner has joined National Fleet Management as regional manager for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C., region. He will oversee operations in the market, drawing on his leadership experience and a background in team development and customer service.

Randall Windstead has been appointed director of operations for HDTS. He brings extensive operations leadership experience to the role and will focus on improving processes, strengthening operational performance and supporting the company’s continued growth, the company said in an announcement.

Meanwhile, John Kenneally has joined as director of shop operations. He will oversee the company’s shop network, with responsibility for operational performance, workforce development and continuous improvement.

Cullins promoted to service center manager at Southeastern

Southeastern Freight Lines has promoted Clay Cullins to service center manager in Fort Myers, Fla.

Cullins joined the LTL carrier more than a decade ago at its Tampa, Fla., service center, where he held a series of operational roles, including part-time and full-time freight handler, inbound and outbound supervisor, outbound operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager.

In his new role, Cullins will oversee operations at Southeastern’s Fort Myers service center.

“Clay’s reputation for supporting both our associates and customers makes him a natural fit for this role,” said Mark Schwarzmueller, regional vice president of operations at Southeastern Freight Lines. “We look forward to the positive impact Clay will have as he leads the Fort Myers team into its next chapter of success.”

DSMA adds Christie as M&A associate

Dealer Solutions Mergers & Acquisitions (DSMA) has appointed Michelle Christie as an M&A associate, expanding its dealership advisory services across Western Canada.

Christie specializes in dealership mergers and acquisitions within the agriculture, heavy equipment, and trucking sectors throughout Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. She will also advise clients on succession planning, business valuations, acquisitions and ownership transitions.

Before joining DSMA, she served as sales and operations manager for an RV and marine dealership, where she gained experience in dealership operations, customer relations and business development, according to a release.