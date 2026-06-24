Trucking Cares Foundation boosts support for South Dallas Driving Academy

The Trucking Cares Foundation (TCF) has donated another $25,000 to the South Dallas Driving Academy (SDDA), bringing its total financial support for the nonprofit driver training program to $85,000 since its launch.

The latest contribution continues a funding relationship that began in 2021, when the foundation provided $15,000 in seed money to help establish the academy. Additional donations of $20,000 in 2023 and $25,000 in 2024 followed.

The South Dallas Driving Academy offers free driver education and transportation career training to low-income teens and young adults in South Dallas. The program was inspired by Germany Williams, who grew up in a disadvantaged neighborhood and used a commercial driver’s license to build a career in trucking.

“The South Dallas Driving Academy has been instrumental in removing barriers to rewarding careers in our industry,” said Greg Owen, chairman of the Trucking Cares Foundation and head coach of Ability Tri-Modal. “By equipping individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds with the skills and credentials they need to succeed, SDDA is helping to create opportunity, strengthen communities, and build the next generation of trucking professionals.”

According to the academy, nearly 40% of low-income urban residents in the United States lack a valid driver’s license, with the figure approaching 50% in South Dallas. The organization aims to address that challenge through a dual-track program that helps participants obtain a driver’s license while preparing them for careers in transportation.

“Our vision has always been to create an on-ramp to opportunity for underserved members of our community,” said Chris Petersen, president of Rally Fleet Services and chairman of the South Dallas Driving Academy.

The academy says its program, offered free of charge to residents of Bonton and South Dallas, maintains a 90% course completion and graduation rate.

The Trucking Cares Foundation serves as the trucking industry’s charitable arm, supporting initiatives related to disaster relief, anti-human trafficking efforts, leadership development, military and veteran partnerships, law enforcement engagement, and safety research.