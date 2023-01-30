Trucking HR Canada adds Topping, Foss to board of directors

Trucking HR Canada welcomed Geoff Topping and John Foss as the newest members of the board of directors.

Topping, vice-president of people and culture for Challenger, has been with the company for 16 years and the trucking industry for more than 30 years. Topping started his career as a driver and has since held positions in operations, sales, recruiting and human resources.

Geoff Topping (Photo: Trucking HR Canada) John Foss (Photo: Trucking HR Canada)

In 2018, he was honored as Trucking HR Canada’s HR Leader of the Year. Topping has served with industry associations such as Truck Training Schools of Ontario, Ontario Trucking Association and Truckload Carriers Association.

Foss, executive manager of national accounts for Trailcon Leasing is joining the THRC board with years of experience in industry advocacy and influence. Foss is a member of the Ontario Trucking Association board of directors and the Toronto Transportation Club, where he currently is serving as immediate past president and executive trustee.