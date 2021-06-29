Trucking HR Canada appoints Faucette as chief program officer

Trucking HR Canada’s Craig Faucette has been named chief program officer Tuesday, as the organization manages new and expanding programs.

Faucette has been directing Trucking HR Canada programs since the fall of 2018 as director of policy and programs. In that time, he has led and delivered on industry HR initiatives including labour market information; workplace harassment and violence work with Labour Canada; top fleet employer program and more.

Craig Faucette (Photo: Trucking HR Canada)

As chief program officer, Faucette will continue to lead Trucking HR Canada’s programming, maintaining standards of excellence in program delivery and supporting new program growth.

“As Trucking HR Canada manages growing programs, we are proud to recognize and retain our top talent” says Angela Splinter, CEO Trucking HR Canada. “As chief program officer, Craig will continue to lead, coach and empower our team to meet key HR issues impacting trucking and logistics employers.”

“Our re-organization will allow Trucking HR Canada to continue to deliver the research and resources that address key industry HR initiatives,” says Faucette. “I am excited to lead a strong, results-oriented team that will allow us to support the industry through economic recovery.”

Trucking HR Canada’s re-organization includes increased responsibilities for Marisha Tardif, now senior program analyst, and Anthonia Ani as senior manager, administration. New roles have been established, and recruitment for these positions will begin soon.