Trucking HR Canada launches advisory group

Trucking HR Canada on Tuesday announced the establishment of a new advisory group called the National HR Transformative Change Group.

Trucking HR Canada is seeking diverse, forward-thinking, disruptive innovators and leaders keen to engage and collaborate in stimulating new solutions to old, yet ongoing problems.

(Photo: Trucking HR Canada)

Increasing labour shortages in trucking and logistics remain an ongoing and growing concern. The demand for new workers is outstripping the supply, placing enormous stress on the industry, and significantly impacting other critical sectors of the Canadian economy.

Trucking HR Canada’s latest labor market information shows that:

In the second quarter of 2021, there were over 18,000 truck driver vacancies in Canada

Projections show that the trucking and logistics sector will be looking to hire almost 28,000 new workers each year up until 2025, with more than 60% (17,230) of this figure representing a demand for drivers

Close to 75% of employers see the recruitment of new drivers as their top business challenge – with 40% now citing the recruitment of non-driving occupations as an emerging and significant business challenge

“The labor issues impacting the broader trucking and logistics sector are not new,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “We are looking for fresh perspectives, new ideas, and creative dialogue to inform an action plan supportive of both short-term and long-term progress.”

Under the leadership of Trucking HR Canada’s board of directors, the group will bring a diversity of perspectives through engaged discussions on key industry issues, proposing new approaches, opportunities and solutions that fall within the Trucking HR Canada mandate and strategic priorities.