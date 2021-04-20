Trucking HR Canada provides budget insights

Trucking HR Canada, on Tuesday released a summary for trucking and logistics employers following Monday’s federal budget 2021 update.

“We are at the core of economic recovery in Canada – our employers are equipped and ready to provide stable, well-paying jobs to all Canadians” says Angela Splinter, Trucking HR Canada CEO. “In just six months during the pandemic, we connected 200 young people to both driving and non-driving roles and stand ready to connect hundreds more.”

The information is presented to highlight the impacts the budget has on human resources and the trucking and logistics sector and is intended to provide insights of the current as well as upcoming challenges and opportunities.

With economic recovery at the core of this year’s budget, the objective is about creating new jobs and getting people back to work. The five key theme included job creation; small business and growth; women and early learning and childcare; climate action and a green economy; and young Canadians.

To download the Trucking HR Canada insights click HERE.