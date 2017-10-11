Trucking HR Canada report helps industry attract Millennials

OTTAWA, Ont. – With only 15% of today’s truck drivers under the age of 35 and half of industry employers lacking a plan to attract younger employees, Trucking HR Canada is looking to help.

Releasing its report Millennials Have Drive – A Roadmap for Canada’s Trucking Employers to Recruit and Retain Millennials, Trucking HR Canada addresses the challenges in attracting and hiring today’s younger workers.

“With the industry’s growing labor needs, Canada’s trucking employers need to be prepared to welcome this generation into the workplace,” said Isabelle Hétu, director of programs and services at Trucking HR Canada. “And, some employers across the country are leading the way in this race for talent and reaping the benefits. In fact, 77% of the 2017 Top Fleet Employers have 20% or more of their drivers under the age of 35 with overall turnover rates below 22%.”

The report provides recommendations for professional development and training, flexible work opportunities, and career advancement.

Visit https://truckinghr.com/content/millennials-have-drive to download a free copy of the report.