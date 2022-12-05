Trucking HR Canada webinar offers details on training grants, wage incentives

Trucking HR Canada (THRC) will host a webinar on Dec. 7 detailing Career ExpressWay training grants and wage incentives to help fill roles in the trucking and logistics sector.

Trucking HR says its Career ExpressWay supports employers in accessing, training, and developing a skilled workforce. Employers could be eligible to access up to $10,000 in training grants and wage incentives for new driving and in-demand non-driving roles. The wage incentives can support employers with recruitment for other in-demand occupations.

Current streams include: student work placement program; youth employment incentives; and driver training and wage incentives to support economic recovery.

The program is open to all Canadian trucking and logistics employers who are looking to hire for driving and non-driving positions. Qualified candidates must be either a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or granted refugee status.

Partners in the Wage Financial Incentive will be reimbursed up to 75% of the salary available to be paid to the employee, up to a maximum of $10,000 per qualified employee.

Participants can register here for the webinar.