TruckRight hires chief strategy officer

TruckRight announced that Chris Davies has joined the software platform as chief strategy officer.

Davies has worked for marketing agencies including Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Taxi, Bimm, and Traffik. Most recently, he led the marketing and in-house creative teams at Knak, based in Ottawa.

Dirk Kupar, co-founder and president of TruckRight said, “Chris’ depth of experience, and his vision for how sales and marketing can work together seamlessly to drive growth, make him a great fit for what we want to accomplish.”

Chris Davies (Photo: TruckRight)

“I can’t wait to dig in and see where we can take TruckRight over the long-term, as a brand, as a product, and as a company,” Davies said.

Davies will also oversee work at sister company KAT Media, a marketing agency focused on driver recruitment for the trucking industry.