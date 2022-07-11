TruckRight hires chief strategy officer
TruckRight announced that Chris Davies has joined the software platform as chief strategy officer.
Davies has worked for marketing agencies including Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Taxi, Bimm, and Traffik. Most recently, he led the marketing and in-house creative teams at Knak, based in Ottawa.
Dirk Kupar, co-founder and president of TruckRight said, “Chris’ depth of experience, and his vision for how sales and marketing can work together seamlessly to drive growth, make him a great fit for what we want to accomplish.”
“I can’t wait to dig in and see where we can take TruckRight over the long-term, as a brand, as a product, and as a company,” Davies said.
Davies will also oversee work at sister company KAT Media, a marketing agency focused on driver recruitment for the trucking industry.
