TruckRight promotes Koll to sales manager
TruckRight has announced that Tiffany Koll has been promoted to sales manager. Koll joined TruckRight in September as an account executive.
“Tiffany quickly showed us that she has a firm grasp on what we’re trying to accomplish as our growth accelerates, and how we want to go about things from a sales standpoint,” said Dirk Kupar, co-founder and president of the company.
Koll will also assist in business development for sister companies KAT Media, a trucking-specific marketing agency, and Kupar, which offers recruitment and compliance services for carriers.
