TruckRight promotes Koll to sales manager

TruckRight has announced that Tiffany Koll has been promoted to sales manager. Koll joined TruckRight in September as an account executive.

Tiffany Koll (Photo: TruckRight)

“Tiffany quickly showed us that she has a firm grasp on what we’re trying to accomplish as our growth accelerates, and how we want to go about things from a sales standpoint,” said Dirk Kupar, co-founder and president of the company.

Koll will also assist in business development for sister companies KAT Media, a trucking-specific marketing agency, and Kupar, which offers recruitment and compliance services for carriers.