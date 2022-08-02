Truckstop.com adds Kearns, O’Donnell to team

Truckstop.com has named Kevin Kearns, chief sales officer, and Ambyr O’Donnell, general counsel, both reporting to the company’s CEO Kendra Tucker.

Kevin Kearns (Photo: Truckstop.com)

Kearns is responsible for sales, partnerships and customer relationships. The company says he is a senior revenue leader in market-making and disruptive technology businesses.

He is also a published author of Escaping The Price-Driven Sale and serves on multiple advisory boards.

O’Donnell will oversee the company’s legal affairs and serve as a strategic partner and contributor to the executive team. During the last 20 years, she has built legal functions in public and private technology companies to accelerate growth, the company says.

Ambyr O’Donnell (Photo: Truckstop.com)

“We are always looking for top talent that adds to the Truckstop culture of brilliant minds with generous hearts,” said Tucker. “Kevin and Ambyr fit that profile exactly and bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in building mission-critical software.”