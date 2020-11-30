TTSAO joins fight against Driver Inc.

HAMILTON, Ont. – The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) has joined the fight against Driver Inc.

The controversial employment model sees carriers employ drivers as independent service providers, sidestepping certain source deductions. During its Carrier/Insurance Group joint meeting last week, TTSAO officials said certain training schools are pointing graduating drivers towards carriers that employ the Driver Inc. model.

“On behalf of the carrier members of the TTSAO we do not condone any carrier who supports and practices the Driver Inc. model,” said Gerald Carroll, chairman of the TTSAO Carrier Group.

TTSAO, in a press release, wrote “Recently some of the TTSAO Carrier Members have expressed concerns about students fresh out of schools who are interviewing at carriers asking if they can be paid under the Driver Inc. model. The TTSAO, like many industry organizations in Ontario, does not support the Driver Inc. model and are strongly opposed to any of the membership who would support endorsing this process to new drivers.”