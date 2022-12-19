UAP Heavy Vehicles promotes Delisle, O’Brien
UAP Heavy Vehicles has promoted Gaetan Delisle to regional vice-president for Quebec and the Maritimes, and Ken O’Brien to vice-president, operational strategic projects.
Alain Primeau, senior vice-president – UAP Heavy Vehicles, said the changes will allow the company to better align business strategies from coast to coast.
Delisle has more than 45 years of experience at UAP and will add operations to his responsibilities.
O’Brien has 35 years of experience at UAP and will take on the responsibility of carrying out technological and operational development projects across Canada.
