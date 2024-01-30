Vancouver Community College buys Freightliner eCascadia to expand student training

Vancouver Community College (VCC) has acquired the all-electric Freightliner eCascadia to future-proof student training within the evolving landscape of electric transportation.

The zero-emission semi will be used to train students in the Heavy Mechanical Trades Foundation program on the safety and repair of heavy-duty electric equipment, VCC said in a news release.

(Photo: Vancouver Community College)

“VCC is committed to ensuring learners are gaining the skills they need so that they can reach their educational and career goals and make a positive impact in their community,” said Ajay Patel, VCC president and CEO. “As we move to break ground on our new Centre for Clean Energy and Automotive Innovation in early 2024, the eCascadia is a well-timed addition to VCC’s Heavy Mechanical Trades program.”

“Heavy mechanical technicians are already identified as one of the most in-demand trades jobs according to the 2023 B.C. Labour Market Outlook,” said Lucy Griffith, acting dean, VCC School of Trades, Technology & Design.

“The addition of the eCascadia perfectly aligns with VCC’s strategic priorities by ensuring students are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to meet current industry standards and the standards of the future. We are 100% committed to providing clean energy education to VCC students.”

The college has a growing fleet of electric vehicles. The eCascadia joins the Volvo ECR25 (a compact electric excavator) and the Toyota Mirai, one of the first hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the Canadian market. These vehicles are used to train students in the repair and maintenance of electric and fuel cell vehicles.

The eCascadia was acquired from VCC’s industry partner Velocity Truck Centres. “Velocity Truck Centres is excited to partner with a world-class educational institute like Vancouver Community College in supporting the future of student training in electric transportation,” said Rod Graham, president Velocity Truck Centres.