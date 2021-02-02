vHub adds two to executive team

vHub, an online service used to reposition trailers, has added two executives to its ranks.

Matthew Leffler is the vice-president of trailer solutions, coming to the company following a role as director of business development for Decisiv and region vice-president of sales for Dickinson Fleet Services.

Matthew Leffler (Photo: vHub)

Maxime Fahard, the co-founder and chief technology officer of Sofdesk, has been named vHub’s vice-president of technology.

“With both their skills sets we will be better positioned to keep vHub moving in the right direction,” said vHub Sebastien Blouin, in a related press release.

Trailer owners use vHub as a platform to make their equipment available for short-term rentals. Users can search for trailers based on location, route and destination, and the number of rental days that are needed or available. The rental contract, invoicing, and payments are all handled by the service.

Maxime Fahard (Photo: vHub)

Fahard added that his mission is to “scale the feature set” for the service.

“It is an exciting time in the industry, and vHub is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the innovations we see in trailing equipment today,” Leffler said.