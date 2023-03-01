Walther EMC names Montgomery as VP of sales, marketing

Walther EMC, a wheel end producer, has named Bob Montgomery as vice-president of sales and marketing. Montgomery will lead all commercial activities, including sales, customer service, strategic marketing, and marketing communications.

“Bob is a proven leader in the industry, and we are pleased to have him join our dynamic and energetic team,” said Chris Walther, president of Walther EMC. “I look forward to his leadership as we solidify our strategy for the future.”

Bob Montgomery (Photo: Walther EMC)

Montgomery has more than 25 years of experience in the commercial vehicle industry with a diverse background in product management, strategic marketing, sales, and general management at companies such as GE, Stemco, and Tramec Sloan.

“With over a century of history since George Walther patented the steel truck wheel, Walther has enjoyed a strong reputation in the industry,” said Montgomery. “I am excited to help the company grow and continue the family’s legacy of providing the transportation industry with quality components that promote safety and efficiency.”