Werner CEO Leathers named ATRI chairman

Derek Leathers, Werner Enterprises chairman, president and CEO has been named chairman of the board of the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI). Leathers succeeds Judy McReynolds, ArcBest Corporation chairman, president and CEO, who is completing eight years of service as ATRI chairman.

Leathers was first appointed to the ATRI board of directors in October 2015 and will now chair the board comprised of 13 trucking industry CEOs. He has more than 30 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry and more than 20 years of experience with Werner Enterprises.

Derek Leathers (Photo: ATRI)

Leathers serves on other boards including the American Trucking Associations and the Omaha Chamber of Commerce. He is the founder and national director of PlaySmart, a non-profit organization that helps underserved 5th through 8th-grade students realize their academic and life potential through sports. He holds an economics degree from Princeton University.

“Derek has been a strong supporter of ATRI’s research in his years of service on our board and is well-respected throughout the industry,” said ATRI president Rebecca Brewster. “We look forward to his tenure as ATRI chair[man].”