Wood to succeed Fier as Cummins’ chief technical officer

Cummins announced that Jim Fier, vice-president and chief technical officer, is retiring at the end of March. Jonathan Wood, vice-president of new power engineering, will succeed Fier as chief technical officer effective April 1.

Jonathan Wood (Photo: Cummins)

“I am grateful for Jim’s leadership and friendship and his commitment to delivering on our brand promise to our customers, advocacy in building our global technical capability and advancing our diversity, equity and inclusion work,” said Jennifer Rumsey, president and CEO.

Wood, who is based in the United Kingdom, joined Cummins in 1994 as part of the Cummins Turbo Technologies (CTT) aftermarket and service team. His more recent roles include: executive director, engineering – turbo technologies at CTT; executive director, engineering – emission solutions; and vice-president – components engineering.