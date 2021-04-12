Xantrex strengthens sales team

Xantrex, a subsidiary of Mission Critical Electronics (MCE), has made several additions to its OEM and aftermarket channel sales team. The move correlates to growing sales and new Xantrex products entering the market.

“We’re expecting a big year for our inverters and inverter/charger products – many of which are offered as factory installs through our OEM truck partners,” said John Kalbfleisch, vice-president and general manager of Xantrex. “What is more, we’ve made a foray into energy storage and renewable power solutions. We now offer lithium-ion batteries and flexible solar panels designed specifically for trucking applications. We’re ready with a re-aligned sales force to help support our product and customer growth.”

(Photo: Submitted)

Will Tomkinson was promoted to Xantrex’s sales director, in charge of leading the Xantrex sales team, while overseeing market engagement and customer satisfaction. He previously served as Xantrex’s sales manager, in charge of the European and Canadian markets.

Hall Fess takes over as sales manager for the heavy-duty truck market and will work directly with Xantrex OEM customers. He will also provide services and solutions for fleets and other partners. Fess comes from Purkeys – a sister company to Xantrex – where he was responsible for managing fleet, dealership and OEM relationships in the Midwest.

Matthew Wodecki comes into a new role within Xantrex and MCE will serve as sales director of Xantrex’s FREEDOM eGen Power Solutions. In his new role, he will work with product and engineering teams to develop power solutions utilizing lithium battery and solar power technology for various markets and industries. Wodecki previously was a strategic account manager for Xantrex’s commercial and industrial businesses.

Terry Yates has been appointed to the role of Xantrex sales manager for work trucks throughout North America. Yates was previously a sales executive in commercial and regional sales in the heavy duty, and work truck marketplaces.

Other new additions include Teena Sexton who serves as Xantrex’s inside sales rep for both OEM and aftermarket customers, and Allan McGuire who joins Xantrex as an applications engineer.