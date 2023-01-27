Xos promotes Savage to VP of service and distribution

Electric truck maker Xos has promoted Jessica Savage to vice-president of service and distribution. Savage will oversee the service, distribution, and customer experience teams, which are responsible for Xos’ aftermarket sales, service, and warranties strategy, parts catalog and system, and client services.

“I’m thrilled to continue growing on our successes at Xos and building a world-class service, distribution, and experience team, focused solely on our customers,” Savage said.

Jessica Savage (Photo: Xos)

She has more than 12 years of experience in the trucking industry and most recently served as the director of distribution for Xos. Prior to Xos, Savage held sales leadership roles at Mack Trucks and Navistar. She also served as an adjunct professor at DePaul University for the Center for Sales Leadership.

“Jessica has been an integral part in Xos’s success with dealers and partners and is the perfect fit to take on this new role,” said Dakota Semler, CEO of Xos.