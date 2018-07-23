Access to Gasoline Alley West getting facelift

RED DEER, Alta. – The permanent closure of a road accessing a popular stop for truckers and all motorists had been confirmed for this week.

The frontage road along Gasoline Alley West between businesses and Hwy 2 will no longer be available due to the construction of the new southbound access to the highway, which is now underway.

Access to the businesses along Gasoline Alley West will be available using Leva Ave. via the roundabout, while permanent access will be provided by a new collector-distributor road currently under construction.

The change is being done to add more lanes to Hwy 2 and provide safer access to the busy north-south corridor.

There will be no change for those looking to access Gasoline Alley traveling northbound.

Alberta Transportation and Red Deer County are also looking to add an alternate commercial truck rest area at Hwy 2 and 42 south of the city, expected to open later this year.

