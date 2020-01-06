AMTA calls for Hwy 3 twinning to increase safety

EDMONTON, Alta. – Twinning Hwy 3 in Southern Alberta has jumped to the beginning of the line and become a top priority for the provincial trucking association.

With more than 200 km requiring twinning to enhance a safer commute and flow for commercial trucks, Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) president Chris Nash said continued growth along the highway corridor has made the infrastructure upgrade a necessity.

“Just this year, we saw the opening of one plant producing 735 million pounds of product annually,” said Nash. “That’s product that needs to be transported, so there is a need for proper infrastructure to support increased capacity. Safety for commercial drivers and the motoring public is paramount.”

Studies of the Hwy 3 corridor were completed by the Highway 3 Twinning Development Association (H3TDA), which identified 13 sections in need of an upgrade. Some sections of the highway have been twinned, but additional environmental and historical planning needs to be conducted to proceed with the remaining 200 km, which includes the section from Medicine Hat, Alta., to the B.C. border.

“Highway 3 Twinning Development Association is pleased the AMTA has selected Hwy 3 twinning as a top five priority,” said H3TDA president Bill Chapman. “Both associations share many of the same needs in transportation, primarily safer and more efficient highways for the movement of goods and services across our province. Hwy 3 from Medicine Hat to the B.C. border is a critical pipeline for moving an increasing number of commodities to processors and the conduit for transporting the final products to market.”

Brad Beerling, AMTA Southern Region board member and logistics manager with Meridian Manufacturing, added, “As a manufacturer of over-dimensional agricultural storage products with a facility in Lethbridge, we travel extensively on Hwy 3. Having the highway fully twinned would make it much safer for all users.”