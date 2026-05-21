Mack announces 2027 calendar contest winners

Mack Trucks has announced the winners of its 2027 Mack Calendar contest, featuring a mix of legacy models, vocational trucks and battery-electric vehicles from fleets across the United States and Canada.

The annual contest, now in its 12th year, drew more than 200 entries this year — the largest number in the competition’s history, Mack said in a news release.

Among the winners is a 1954 Mack L Model operated by Last Alarm Foundation in Tucson, Ariz., which won the Old Bulldogs Still Hard at Work category. Mack said the truck remains in active commercial service 72 years after it was built.

Voting took place through the company’s social media channels, with fans selecting the winning trucks. The 12 trucks will be featured in the calendar, with each winner claiming its month. Professional photo shoots featuring the winning trucks will take place this summer before the calendar is released later this year.

LR Electric operated by Coastal Waste & Recycling (Photo: Mack Trucks)

Mack said all contest entries, including both legacy and current-production trucks, must remain in active commercial service to qualify for the calendar. Additional standout entries from this year’s contest may also be featured throughout the year across Mack Trucks’ digital and social media channels.

“This year’s calendar is a celebration of Mack’s evolution – honoring both the heritage that built our brand and the innovation driving its future,” said David Galbraith, Mack Trucks vice president of global brand and marketing.

“From older Mack models to the first-ever all-new Mack Pioneer winner and standout entries showcasing battery-electric vehicles, this year’s contest reflects the incredible diversity of Mack customers and applications across North America. The passion and pride our customers have for their trucks continues to inspire us, and this year’s record number of entries proves the spirit of the Bulldog is stronger than ever.”

The full list of winners includes:

Built for the Long Haul: Mack Pioneer operated by Scooter’s Coffee, Omaha, Neb.

Built for the Toughest Jobs: Mack Granite operated by Scofield Transfer & Recycling, Stafford, N.Y.

Built for Versatility: Mack Granite operated by WM Laramie Hauling, Cicero, Ill.

Alternative Powertrain: LR Electric operated by Coastal Waste & Recycling, Boca Raton, Fla.; MD Electric operated by ABC Supply, Beloit, Wis.

MD: Construction Materials Group, Harrisonburg, Va.

LR: Premier Truck Sales & Rental, Cleveland, Ohio

TerraPro: SBC Waste Solutions, Broadview, Ill.

Old Bulldogs Still Hard at Work: 1954 Mack L Model operated by Last Alarm Foundation, Tucson, Ariz.