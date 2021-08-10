Truckers, support industry hail passing of infrastructure bill in Senate

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) Tuesday praised the passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill in the Senate.

ATA president and CEO Chris Spear said, “For nearly three decades, our nation and industry have been held hostage by empty promises—all talk, no action. Today, the Senate put America ahead of itself.

The infrastructure bill is aimed at refreshing American roads, railways and public transit. (Photo: iStock)

“Passage of this bipartisan infrastructure bill is a ground-breaking step toward revitalizing America’s decaying roads and bridges, supporting our supply chain and economy with the foundation they need to grow, compete globally and lead the world. The bill also contains significant measures to grow and strengthen trucking’s essential workforce.

“The men and women who carry this economy on trucks thank those senators who had the courage to bridge the partisan divide, putting the interests of our nation above politics.”

Natso, representing the nation’s truck stops and travel plazas, Sigma: America’s fuel marketers, and the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) also commended the Senate for passing the bill.

“We are grateful that senators from across the ideological spectrum have come together in support of long-term infrastructure investment,” said Natso president and CEO Lisa Mullings.

“We are pleased that the Senate did not include tolling interstate highways or commercializing rest areas, which would have discouraged the private sector from investing in electric vehicle charging.”

“We appreciate the difficult work it took to get bipartisan agreement on this bill and are pleased that the policy choices made on transportation energy infrastructure point toward a future in which the private sector can dramatically increase the alternative energy options available to consumers across the nation,” said Richard Guttman, president of Sigma. “The competitive market dynamics that govern the retail fuel market today can be replicated to accommodate emerging fuels.”

“The Senate’s bipartisan bill begins the process of creating a competitive market for electric vehicle charging infrastructure that will benefit convenience retailers and consumers for years to come,” said Henry Armour, president and CEO of NACS. “We have been pleased to work with senators from both parties to make progress on alternative energy and look forward to continuing those partnerships as these discussions continue.”

The Senate voted 69-30 to pass the legislation. The bill is aimed at refreshing American roads, railways, public transit, water systems, power grids and broadband. The bill is now headed to the House of Representatives.