B.C. to soon begin permanent repairs on flood-hit Hwy. 1

Permanent repairs to flood-damaged sections of Hwy. 1 through the Fraser Canyon will soon be underway.

“We have made exceptional progress in restoring our highway networks from November’s storms, and these contract awards are another significant step,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure in a press release.

“Over the last year, I have witnessed the remarkable dedication of our ministry staff, contractors, Indigenous and municipal leaders, and people from all walks of life who have come together to support the recovery from the unprecedented floods.”

(Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Three contracts for development and early construction work have been awarded to three contractors for repairs to the Falls Creek Bridge, 55 km south of Spences Bridge; Tank Hill Crossing, 23 km south of Spences Bridge; and Nicomen River Bridge, 19 km south of Spences Bridge.

The construction work to return the highway to the previous capacity will begin in fall 2022 and is expected to be substantially complete in 2024.

(Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Early works to repair flood-damaged sections of the Coquihalla (Hwy. 5) well underway at three sites: Bottletop Bridges, Juliet Bridges and Jessica Bridges. Early work on these sections of the Coquihalla is expected to be substantially complete this winter. This work will create temporary four-lane access on the Coquihalla in these areas while the permanent construction is undertaken.

Crews are making considerable progress on Hwy. 8 with all residents now able to return home. Temporary repairs are in progress, with the highway expected to open to the public before the end of 2022.

Traffic delays are expected throughout construction on all highway reinstatement projects, including periods of single-lane alternating traffic and short, intermittent full closures.