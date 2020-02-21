Freightliner Manitoba’s new facility opens at CentrePort Canada

WINNIPEG, Man. – Freightliner Manitoba has opened a new, state-of-the-art, 78,000 sq-ft facility at CentrePort Canada in Winnipeg, Man.

Ken Talbot, president and dealership principal for Freightliner Manitoba, purchased 13.5 acres of land at the inland port in 2018 with the vision of building the new heavy-duty truck dealership.

The company says the additional space will help it hold true to its mission to provide first-class transportation solutions to the commercial vehicle market in Manitoba.

Some key features of the new facility include more than 30 total service bays, with 10 express assessment service bays that can provide diagnostics in a two-hour window, an over 9,000 sq-ft parts warehouse and showroom, a drivers’ lounge, fully paved parking lot, radiant in-floor heating, and LED interior and exterior lighting.

“The new facility is comparable to a Disney World for truck drivers. They can touch and feel our new Cascadia without the wind, snow, and rain that Winnipeg weather brings,” said Mike Palmer, manager of fleet operations for Freightliner Manitoba. “Not only do we have a first-class product, but now we have a first-class facility to service our customers.”

Palmer played a significant role in the new features at the company’s CentrePort location, with his experience as a fire chief and with Freightliner Manitoba for 28 years.

For a tour of the new facility – March 9 at 12 p.m. and March 10 at 5 p.m. – contact Haley Peloquin at 204-694-3000.

