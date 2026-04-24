Frustrations over CBSA systems outages persist

Ongoing IT system outages at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) are continuing to disrupt cross-border supply chains, adding costs and delays for carriers and drivers.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance says recent failures and delays in receiving critical border messaging have compounded existing challenges, with fleets reporting operational disruptions and rising expenses.

The association has been engaging with CBSA through regular working groups, relaying real-time feedback from carriers. It has also long warned about underinvestment in border systems, concerns that came to a head in September 2025 when widespread outages led to major backlogs and left some drivers stranded at the border for days.

CBSA has been working with Shared Services Canada to address the issues, including a multi-modal roundtable earlier this year involving federal officials. The agency says it is pursuing a multi-pronged plan to improve system performance and reliability.

Despite those efforts, confidence remains shaken.

“Although both the CBSA and SSC are working tirelessly to fix these ongoing issues, carriers and supply chain partners continue to lose faith and confidence in these critical systems,” said Lak Shoan, CTA director of policy and public affairs. “Stability and reliability need to be restored as soon as possible.”

The agency is expected to provide additional updates and potential mitigation measures to industry in the coming days.