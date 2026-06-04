Hamilton’s Barton Street earns dubious distinction as Ontario’s worst road

Hamilton’s Barton Street East has been named Ontario’s Worst Road for 2026, marking the third time the thoroughfare has topped the annual ranking compiled by CAA.

The list is based on nominations from Ontario road users and is intended to highlight roads requiring urgent repairs and infrastructure investment.

“The CAA Worst Roads campaign gives Ontarians a voice and helps shine a light on the roads that need attention most,” said Brian Pirvu, government relations consultant for CAA South Central Ontario. “When people speak up, it helps drive action and ensures governments understand where investments are needed to keep communities safe and moving.”

Four of the top 10 roads are located in Toronto, reflecting ongoing concerns about infrastructure in some of the province’s busiest transportation corridors. Across the province, respondents most commonly cited potholes, poor maintenance and uneven road surfaces as their chief concerns.

“Reliable infrastructure isn’t just about convenience; it’s about safety, affordability and quality of life,” Pirvu said. “Investing in roads helps reduce repair costs for drivers and ensures people can get where they need to go safely.”

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2026 are:

Barton Street East, Hamilton Hurontario Street, Mississauga Notre Dame Avenue, Greater Sudbury Sider Road, Fort Erie Steeles Avenue East, Toronto Sheppard Avenue West, Toronto Panache Lake Road, Greater Sudbury Bathurst Street, Toronto Unwin Avenue, Toronto 6th Line, Innisfil

CAA said roads appearing on the annual list often receive accelerated attention from municipal and provincial governments as infrastructure priorities are reviewed.

The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO), which verifies the results as a technical partner in the campaign, said the rankings highlight the need for continued investment in transportation infrastructure.

“People across Ontario have spoken,” said Nadia Todorova, executive director of RCCAO. “The results underscore the importance of sustained investment in state-of-good-repair infrastructure.”