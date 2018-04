TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) is warning fleets that a planned closure of Hwy. 400 in both directions will result in a bypass, which won’t be accessible to long combination vehicles (LCVs).

The closure from Teston Rd., to King Rd., is schedule to occur from midnight April 14 to 8 a.m. on April 15. It is required for the demolition of the bridge at King-Vaughan Rd.

Detours won’t be LCV-accessible, the OTA warns. For real-time updates, go here.