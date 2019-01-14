Inland Kenworth opens in Castlegar

CASTLEGAR, B.C. – Inland Kenworth has opened a new parts and service facility in Castlegar, B.C.

The location boasts 19,000 square feet of space, featuring a 9,500 sq.-ft. service department with nine service stalls.

There is also a 4,500 sq.-ft. parts department and 2,000 square feet for retail display. It is located on 9.2 acres along Hwy 3 near the Hwy 22 intersection.

The new facility will feature an equipment division to assist customers in B.C.’s Southern region, where forestry, mining, and tourism are prevalent.

Located at 2205 14 Ave., the Castlegar facility adds to Inland Kenworth’s nearby locations in Cranbrook, Penticton, Kelowna, and Vernon, B.C.

