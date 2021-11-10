New 400-series highway coming to Ontario
A new 400-series highway will relieve congestion and improve the flow of goods in Ontario’s Halton, Peel, and York regions, the province announced today.
“With Halton, Peel and York regions all set to grow at incredible speed, our government is saying yes to building the roads and highways that will keep these communities moving,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Highway 413 will create thousands of jobs while saving commuters hours of gridlock every day. This project is a key part of our plan that’s building Ontario.”
The province says the new highway will improve the movement of goods in the growing Greater Golden Horseshoe region. It will run from hwy. 400 in the east to the Hwy. 401/407 express toll road in the west, and will feature four to six lanes as well as truck parking.
“Highway 413 represents a crucial, long-term investment for the province of Ontario, which will attract future investment and jobs,” said Ontario Trucking Association president Stephen Laskwowski.
“Highway 413 will fill infrastructure gaps in Ontario’s roadway links to the benefit of the province’s transportation and logistics hubs in the Northwestern GTA that serve as the epicentre of Canada’s supply chain. The highway will also provide congestion relief for Highway 401 and add redundancy to the GTA’s 400-series network, significantly improving transit times for goods movement by truck and access to Central and Northern Ontario while strengthening the connection for Canada’s busiest truck-rail intermodal facilities. Highway 413 is not only a fundamental piece of infrastructure, it’s a key part of Ontario’s success in the future.”
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data
Couldn’t provide a map showing exactly where it would go ?
Will it be a toll road that Truckers avoid because of the overpriced tolls like the 407?
Overpriced ???
That’s an understatement !!!
About a hundred bucks gets you all the way across NYS.
With that same amount you can almost get across the GTA … almost.
The 407 tolls are literally the definition of Highway Robbery !!!
Finally someone with vision to see that future infastructure is necessary. Not like trying to figure out the Gardiner for ever. Good for you Doug keep it up
It’s about friggin time. Politicians are only about 30 years behind the times in realizing this and doing something about it.
Any major highways where there is on ramps interchanges and exit ramps there is always congestion, mainly becuase motorists don’t k ow how to merge properly. People are to selfish/aggressive or the opposite too timid/not agressive enough when entering a major highway. Tep terms people abuse/don’t k ow how to apply properly is MERGE or YIELD.
I think at most major on ramps metered entrance should be in place so it attempts to regulate the flow more effectively. Often motorists ramp hop to get ahead. See stuff like this everyday.