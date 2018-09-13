Ocean Trailer expands in B.C. and Manitoba

PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. – Ocean Trailer is expanding, opening a shop in Prince Rupert, B.C., and adding four new service bays and a wash bay at its Winnipeg location.

The Prince Rupert shop offers full maintenance repair, certified vehicle inspections, mobile service, and trailer rentals.

Upgrades at the Winnipeg location is underway and is expected to be completed by this coming February.

Once completed, Ocean Trailer said the Winnipeg facility will be the largest commercial trailer shop in the city.

