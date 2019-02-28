OOIDA opposes size and weight increases

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. – The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), along with a coalition of other organizations, has penned a letter to U.S. Congress opposing increases to commercial vehicle sizes and weights.

“Heavier trucks put additional stress on our already deteriorating highways and bridges as well as endanger highway users,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA president. “We think proposals to increase sizes and weights should be rejected, as has been done over and over by both lawmakers and policymakers in the past.”

A total of 14 organizations signed the letter. They argued increasing size and weight limits on federal highways would have negative consequences for local roads, putting more pressure on state and local governments to raise money to repair those routes.

“And, it’s likely trucks would be disproportionately targeted to generate the additional revenue,” added Spencer.