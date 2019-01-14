OOIDA suing over Indiana toll fees

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. – The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is launching a class action lawsuit over “excessive and discriminatory” Indiana tolls.

Its lawsuit targets the Indiana Finance Authority, the Indiana Toll Road Concession Company (ITRCC), the Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation, and Governor Eric Holcomb.

It challenges the 35% increase in tolls imposed on drivers of heavy vehicles traveling the Indiana Toll Road, implemented on Oct. 5, 2018.

OOIDA’s lawsuit says the tolls imposed by the ITRCC are not only excessive but are also used to subsidize services and facilities provided by the state that have no functional relationship to the Indiana Toll Road.

“The governor has admitted publicly that the increased tolls on truckers were intended for out-of-state users,” said Todd Spencer, president of OOIDA. “He seems to think that, in his own words, ‘capturing other people’s money’ is okay. He would be very wrong about that. Truckers are not rolling piggy banks.”

“Indiana’s failure to solve the state’s history of serious financial problems and bad decisions should not fall upon the shoulders of truckers,” Spencer added.