Saskatchewan opens truck pullout rest area near Manitoba border

Saskatchewan officially opened a new $3.1-million truck pullout rest area on June 12 near Moosomin along Trans-Canada Highway 1.

Located near the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border, the facility includes two 24-hour, four-season washrooms with running water, garbage and recycling receptacles, lighting, space for up to six turnpike double semi-trucks, along with other truck and passenger vehicle parking.

“The new facility near the Saskatchewan-Manitoba Border provides a safe and convenient location for commercial truck drivers to inspect their vehicles and check their loads, along with giving all drivers an opportunity to take a break,” Kim Gartner, Saskatchewan highways minister, said in a news release.

On-site construction for the Ministry of Highways project began in September 2025 and was completed in spring 2026, adjacent to the existing Moosomin vehicle inspection station.

STA welcomes the facility

“The Saskatchewan Trucking Association congratulates the Ministry of Highways on the official opening of the new truck pullout rest area near the Moosomin weigh scale along Trans-Canada Highway 1 near the Saskatchewan-Manitoba Border,” said Susan Ewart, executive director of the Saskatchewan Trucking Association. “This location is a key gateway to and from Saskatchewan and plays a key role [in] helping ensure commercial carriers meet weight, safety and regulatory standards, as the trucking industry continues supporting the economy by moving Saskatchewan goods across the country to reach markets around the world.”

The ministry said planning work is underway to develop the next priority pair of similar rest areas on Highway 7 next to the existing Kindersley weigh scale site, and along Highway 1 between the Alberta-Saskatchewan border and Swift Current. Construction timelines have yet to be determined.

The ministry has also invested more than $715,000 toward a pair of new electronic variable message signs activated this spring near Fleming and Grenfell in the province along Highway 1. These signs are to provide drivers with more time to make a better-informed decision during winter storms about where to stop, including if Highway 1 is closed at the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border.