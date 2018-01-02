Seaway Express purchases new warehouse and tractor trailers

CORNWALL, Ont. – Seaway Express has acquired a more than 156,000 sq./ft. warehouse in Cornwall Business Park, complete with 25 truck level doors and 30-foot ceilings.

The purchases expands Seaway’s footprint in the area, which now manages more than 300,000 sq./ft. of warehouse space in Cornwall.

“This acquisition positions Seaway Express as a leader in short and long term warehousing in Eastern Ontario,” said Melanie Hamel, general manager of Seaway Express. “With our well established trucking business, we can offer our clients a one-stop solution.”

In addition to the extra space, Seaway also expanded its transportation business with a rolling stock investment over $1 million in new tractor trailers.

“Cornwall continues to grow and is acknowledged as one of the key supply chain hubs in Canada,” said Hamel. “Our location on Highway 401 and proximity to major distribution centers makes Seaway a preferred carrier in the region.”

Coming on board with more than 24 years of experience in the transportation sector, Steven Lindsay joins Seaway to pursue new business opportunities.

“Steven and I have known each other for over 20 years, and we are fortunate to have use of his professional talents,” said Bob Gauthier, president of Seaway. “Steven instills a lot of positive energy which will add value to our ever growing client base.”

Seaway Express also recently took home some hardware, and was awarded the Canadian Transportation and Logistics’ Shipper’s Choice Award for the fourth consecutive year.

