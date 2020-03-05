Meritor to host training sessions in Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alta. – Meritor will hold a series of aftermarket product training events in Edmonton, Alta., later this month.

The sessions are geared toward those in parts and sales, as well as technicians, and will be broken up as such, with a technical parts and sales session and a service training event.

Through the sessions, Meritor hopes to improve customer satisfaction by providing attendees with proactive, solution-based skills and product information.

The technical parts and sales session will cover such topics as air disc brakes, brake inspection and maintenance, diagnostics, and the new Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

The service training event will also cover air disc brakes and diagnostics, and will also include brake hardware, brake burnishing, driveline, and suspension.

Those interested in attending will have two opportunities for each session. The technical parts and sales event will take place March 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and March 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The service training event will take place March 25 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., as well as March 26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All sessions will take place at the Hampton Inn at 950 Emerald Dr.; to register, visit www.MeritorPartsXpress.com.

