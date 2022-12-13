Diagnostic Intelligence Critical to Keep Your Fleet Moving

As more transportation operators equip their fleets with mobile devices to support their drivers and equipment on the road, too often, as the number of mobile devices grows, so too does the number of mobility-related issues impacting their operations.

Device performance, driver productivity and customer satisfaction can all be negatively affected due to unnecessary device downtime. Without the ability to remotely diagnose and fix any issues that may arise, many in the industry are unable to truly realize the benefits of their mobility investment.

Currently, 98% of transportation and logistics (T&L) organizations deal with device downtime issues that delay shipments in a normal week. According to SOTI’s latest global report, Mobilizing the Delivery Workforce: State of Mobility in Transportation and Logistics , 32% of workers in the T&L industry said their IT department’s inability to address device downtime is a leading cause of shipping delays.

The key to solving these issues lies in finding an integrated diagnostic intelligence solution that extends your Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution capabilities to gain deeper visibility into, and control over, the mobile devices being used by your fleet.

SOTI XSight, the world’s first integrated diagnostic intelligence and support platform, available as an on-premise or cloud solution, is designed to reduce costly downtime and improve the return on investment of business-critical mobile operations. SOTI XSight achieves this through a number of capabilities, including:

Operational Intelligence: Using readily accessible data – like battery health, app usage and data usage – SOTI XSight can maximize the efficiency, lifespan and ROI of devices in the field.

Advanced Diagnostics: With real-time visibility into diagnostic data, operators know what is happening with any of the devices in their fleet. SOTI XSight allows them to resolve any issues quickly, conveniently and remotely in real-time.

Automated Monitoring: SOTI XSight is able to create a watchlist and monitor the health of mobile devices for parameters such as battery drainage, data consumption, physical damage, and more, and be instantly notified when an issue needs to be addressed.

Incident Management: SOTI XSight delivers the most comprehensive remote control capabilities on the market. IT administrators can manipulate devices in the field as if they were physically holding them in their hands. With innovative features such as remotely drawing, whiteboarding and annotating on the device screen, you can instruct end-users directly to ensure issues are fixed quickly. You can also record audio and video of the call and reference it later should similar issues arise.

For more information about SOTI XSight, please visit soti.net/products/soti-xsight/